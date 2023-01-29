Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 1,306.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 1,299,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -23.19%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

