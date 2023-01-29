JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,942,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 639.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

