Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.