Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
Insider Activity at Hess
Hess Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hess Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
