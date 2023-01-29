Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,122 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after buying an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.74 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,541,473 shares of company stock worth $62,414,710 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.