Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 954,438 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 97.0% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 534,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $3,408,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.8% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 349,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.99 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

