Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $777,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $80.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.