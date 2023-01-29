Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $187.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

