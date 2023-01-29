Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,464 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NRG Energy by 797.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 344,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 323,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $33.75 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

