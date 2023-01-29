Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LVS. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

