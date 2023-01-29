Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $791,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $38.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

