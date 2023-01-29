Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,445,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

