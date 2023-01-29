Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lifted to Buy at CBRE Group

CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. CBRE Group currently has $68.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.



