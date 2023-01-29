Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

