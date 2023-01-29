McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.56-2.61 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.91%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

