Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $69.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 492,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 372,927 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

