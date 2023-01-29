Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

