Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Proterra worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. The company had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

