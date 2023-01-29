SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

