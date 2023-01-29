Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $855,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.