Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,020 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,011,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 744,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

