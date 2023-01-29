iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF opened at $262.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30.

