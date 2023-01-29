Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $882,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

WTRG stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.