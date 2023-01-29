Citigroup Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $146.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Global Equities Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.