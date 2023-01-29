PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.29.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

