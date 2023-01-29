Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,810 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after buying an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

