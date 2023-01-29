Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.6 %

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

