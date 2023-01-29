Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $155.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

