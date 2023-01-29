Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

