Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ABCB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.