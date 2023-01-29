First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after buying an additional 147,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,362 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 177.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 98,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.