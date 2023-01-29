Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

Chevron Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $179.45 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,486,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,031,000 after acquiring an additional 71,669 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,044,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

