Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.17. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$21.04-22.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.65 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $228.54 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

