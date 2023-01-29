L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.