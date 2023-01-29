Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

