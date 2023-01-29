American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.
AXP stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
