American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Up 10.5 %

AXP stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at American Express

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.