Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

