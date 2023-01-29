Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

