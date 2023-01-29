Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $59.70.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
