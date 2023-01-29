Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

