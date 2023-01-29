MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.38.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

