Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

