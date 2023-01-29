Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:TWO opened at $17.91 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 756,321 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

