Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.