Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 646 ($8.00).

AUTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.54) to GBX 635 ($7.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Numis Securities raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.27) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.56) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($8.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 604.40 ($7.48) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 555.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 578.61. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 707.40 ($8.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,417.60.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

