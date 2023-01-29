Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Cinemark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

