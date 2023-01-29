Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $308.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.57 and a 200-day moving average of $301.86. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 161.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

