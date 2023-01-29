New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 0.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

