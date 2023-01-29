Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $216.30 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.48 or 0.00057590 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $216.30 million and $225,213.40 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,407.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00581336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00187776 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.44671374 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $235,581.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

