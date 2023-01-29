Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.21 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $5,015.31 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.92 or 0.06873515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

