Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $236.69 million and approximately $50.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

