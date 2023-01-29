Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $111.08 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11081622 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,312,933.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

